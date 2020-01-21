GPM Growth Investors Inc. Takes $5.25 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57. The company has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

