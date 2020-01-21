Graft Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Graft has a market cap of $206,999.00 and $10,408.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graft has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00751638 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004347 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001901 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001788 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

