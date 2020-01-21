Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 860 ($11.31).

Several research analysts recently commented on GFTU shares. Peel Hunt downgraded Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Arnold purchased 2,768 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

Shares of GFTU stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 896 ($11.79). 700,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 870.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 792.80. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 948 ($12.47).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.