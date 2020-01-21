Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.95 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.80. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Granite Oil from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of GXO stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.94. 809,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,355. Granite Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Oil will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Granite Oil

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

