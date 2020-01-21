Graphcoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00074998 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 346.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

