Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 16,798 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF comprises about 1.4% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

VNM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 312,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,135. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.