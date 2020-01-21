Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,698,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

