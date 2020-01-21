Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,208,000 after acquiring an additional 206,740 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,231. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

