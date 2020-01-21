Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 113.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. 4,537,306 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.

