Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,988,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

