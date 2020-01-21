Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.81 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,388. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

