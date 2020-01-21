Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,433 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.