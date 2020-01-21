Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,266 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

NYSE GS traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.70. 2,491,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.01 and a 200-day moving average of $216.09.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

