Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 338,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,694,000 after acquiring an additional 139,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 113,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 223,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

