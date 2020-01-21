Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 21,520 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,281,000 after buying an additional 2,192,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,238,000 after buying an additional 324,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after buying an additional 355,964 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after buying an additional 144,164 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 831,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,367,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. 1,449,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

