Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 404 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.78. 5,888,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.85 and its 200 day moving average is $306.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $262.26 and a one year high of $333.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

