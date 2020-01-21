Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 789,534 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.