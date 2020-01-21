Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.88. The stock had a trading volume of 815,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,297. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

