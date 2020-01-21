Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 36,223 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,223 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.58. 17,978,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,107,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

