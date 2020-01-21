Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,440 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,889,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 505,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XRT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,123. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2128 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

