Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches Market Cap of $416,961.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $416,961.00 and approximately $566.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03625518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00204149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00129005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,247,135,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,340,203 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.