GravityCoin Price Up 5.9% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $91,751.00 and $2,681.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,138,877 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

