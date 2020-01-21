Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) vs. QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Financial Survey

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and QTS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 53.22% 8.04% 1.75% QTS Realty Trust 8.55% 4.05% 1.33%

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Great Ajax pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QTS Realty Trust pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of QTS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Ajax and QTS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 2 0 3.00 QTS Realty Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $54.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.11%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and QTS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $58.16 million 5.27 $28.34 million $1.46 10.31 QTS Realty Trust $450.52 million 7.27 -$4.46 million $2.60 21.68

Great Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QTS Realty Trust. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Ajax beats QTS Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 Core customers primarily in North America.

