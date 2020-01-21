GridCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,372.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,372.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and C-CEX.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 427,846,085 coins and its circulating supply is 397,193,053 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

