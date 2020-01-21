GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. 383,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,842.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. GrubHub has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $150,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,916.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,706 shares of company stock worth $421,239. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrubHub stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,970 shares during the period. GrubHub comprises approximately 16.6% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned approximately 13.47% of GrubHub worth $960,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

