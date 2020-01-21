Guggenheim Downgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Neutral

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

GILD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,166. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

