Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 3,221,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925,710. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. AltaCorp Capital cut Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.