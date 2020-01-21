Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $5.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.01 billion and the highest is $5.17 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $22.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $21.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 210.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

