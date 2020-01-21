Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,104 ($27.68) on Tuesday. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 44.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,117.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,998.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

