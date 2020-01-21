Hamlin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,957,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,618.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,992 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 612.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

