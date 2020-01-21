Hammer Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,308. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

