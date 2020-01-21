Hammer Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 313,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 792,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. 2,999,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

