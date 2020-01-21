Hammer Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. 2,100,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.90. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Investec upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

