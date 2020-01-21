Hammer Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.34. 16,580,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

