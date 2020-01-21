Hammer Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for about 1.5% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 2,189,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

