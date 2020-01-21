Hammer Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 382.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $10,689,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of EMN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. 692,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.