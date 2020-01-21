Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 6,189 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

