Hammer Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hammer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.19. 2,253,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.66. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

