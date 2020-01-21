Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 290 ($3.81).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON:HMSO traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 252.70 ($3.32). 1,254,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -3.03. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.