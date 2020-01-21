Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Harvest Capital Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Harvest Capital Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. Analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 10,000 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

