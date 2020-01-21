Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 461 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 16,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $317.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

