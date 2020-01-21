Haven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.29 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $4.29 million and $110,410.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,484,390 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

