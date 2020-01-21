Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Buckingham Research

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Buckingham Research from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,269,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,988,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 738.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 194,711 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

