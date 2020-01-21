Head to Head Contrast: ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) & Centogene (OTCMKTS:CNTG)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELEKTA AB/ADR 7.77% 14.31% 4.55% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ELEKTA AB/ADR and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELEKTA AB/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.19%. Given Centogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than ELEKTA AB/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ELEKTA AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and Centogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELEKTA AB/ADR $1.44 billion 3.27 $132.74 million $0.33 37.27 Centogene $47.81 million 5.57 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

ELEKTA AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Centogene.

Summary

ELEKTA AB/ADR beats Centogene on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT. It also provides personalized imaging tools; automation and integration systems; beam shaping solutions; patient positioning and immobilization solutions; and radiotherapy treatment planning systems. In addition, the company offers radiosurgery systems under the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, and Elekta Axesse names; Leksell GammaPlan, a treatment planning software; and Elekta Unity, a magnetic resonance radiation therapy solution. Further, it provides care management software, such as MOSAIQ Radiation Oncology and MOSAIQ Medical Oncology; MOSAIQ IQ Scripts, a workflow automation and customization tool; Patient Engagement, a patient communication tool; MOSAIQ Evaluate, a plan management and dose review solution; MOSAIQ Locate, a stereotactic localization solution; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data management solution. Additionally, the company offers Flexitron, a remote after loading platform; microSelectron, a digital pulsed dose rate platform; Esteya, an electronic brachytherapy for treating skin cancer; Oncentra Brachy, a treatment planning software; real-time prostate solutions; and gynecological brachytherapy, bronchus and esophagus, breast, prostate, rectum and bladder, and skin applicators, as well as brachytherapy needles and flexible implant tubes. It also provides Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for neuroimaging and treatment; Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography system; Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery; and proton therapy components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

