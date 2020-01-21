Head to Head Review: Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) versus Dynatronics (OTCMKTS:DYNT)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -75.49% -59.62% -47.48% Dynatronics -1.84% -12.16% -2.84%

Risk & Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and Dynatronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.96 million 42.81 -$1.92 million N/A N/A Dynatronics $62.56 million 0.13 -$920,000.00 ($0.21) -4.33

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spectral Medical and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Spectral Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

