Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.31 Million

Analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to post $156.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Health Insurance Innovations reported sales of $131.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year sales of $381.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.96 million to $382.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $380.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

HIIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

