Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to report $177.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.87 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $172.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $692.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.56 million to $696.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $729.22 million, with estimates ranging from $711.70 million to $752.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

