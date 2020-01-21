Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $21.25 million and approximately $363,366.00 worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037492 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,008,421,512 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

