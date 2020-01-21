Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €0.95 by Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been given a €0.95 ($1.10) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HDD. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €1.32 ($1.53).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €0.99 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.39 million and a P/E ratio of 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of €1.16 and a 200 day moving average of €1.15. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of €2.13 ($2.48).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.