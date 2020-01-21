Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $68.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.28 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $56.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $266.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.34 million to $267.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.31 million, with estimates ranging from $281.49 million to $302.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

